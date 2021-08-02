Maraetai Serious Crash - Update
Monday, 2 August 2021, 9:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise that one of the occupants injured in a
serious crash in Maraetai last week has died.
Last
night, a female occupant of the vehicle succumbed to her
injuries at Auckland City Hospital.
Our thoughts are
with her friends and family at this difficult
time.
The second person injured in the crash remains
in a stable condition in hospital.
The Police
investigation into the crash remains
ongoing.
