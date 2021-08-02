Maraetai Serious Crash - Update

Police can advise that one of the occupants injured in a serious crash in Maraetai last week has died.

Last night, a female occupant of the vehicle succumbed to her injuries at Auckland City Hospital.

Our thoughts are with her friends and family at this difficult time.

The second person injured in the crash remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The Police investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

