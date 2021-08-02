Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Reverend Perema Leasi Recognised With Laneway

Monday, 2 August 2021, 2:21 pm
To acknowledge the contribution that the late Reverend Perema Leasi made within eastern Porirua, Ixion Lane has been renamed to Perema Leasi Lane. A small blessing was held on Monday 2 August to open the new laneway.

"Naming this street for him is a small token, but one that will ensure that his memory and the work he did in this part of Porirua will forever be commemorated," says Porirua City Mayor Anita Baker.

Reverend Perema Leasi was the solo minister at Christ the King Pacific Islands Presbyterian Church in Porirua. As a local, living in Cannon’s Creek, he wanted the best for his community and was a strong advocate for both youth and better housing in eastern Porirua.

He spoke out about the need for social housing and organised vigils to support social housing being built on vacant land. His work helped to bring 53 new homes to Castor Crescent and 16 to Champion street, ensuring families and fanau live in warmer and drier homes.

"Reverend Perema Leasi was a very good friend to the Porirua project team and Kāinga Ora" says Will Pennington, Project Director for the Porirua Development. "It feels very fitting to be acknowledging him through a laneway that is in the heart of the Porirua Development".

Since 2001, the late reverend was a pivotal member of the community, organising numerous events that brought the community together to celebrate culture, heritage and one another. These include church services, sports days, Samoa Independence Day celebrations, and much more.

"Reverend Leasi deservedly earned a Queen’s Service Medal and was a true community servant, his integrity and selfless work is something we should all aspire to," says Mayor Baker.

