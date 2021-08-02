Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pacific Health Plus Delivering Community-focused Vaccination

Monday, 2 August 2021, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Pacific Health Trust

Pacific Health Plus (PHP), in partnership with Porirua Union Community Health Service (PUCHS), has opened a Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Freedom Church in Cannons Creek, Porirua.

The clinic was officially opened with a welcome greeting and blessing on Wednesday 28 July. In attendance were Barbara Edmonds, MP for Mana, Tagaloa Junior Ulu, Director of Pacific Health for Capital & Coast District Health Board, Pastor Teremoana Tauira, Ian Frater, Chairperson of PUCHS, and Molly Fiso, Advisory Board Member of Pacific Health Plus.

Lee Pearce, Director of Health for PHP, believes their community-focused approach is important for ensuring high vaccination rates. “We listen to what our patients are saying and walk beside them,” says Lee.

“Our staff are trusted faces, it makes a big difference being able to talk to patients one on one and in an environment where they’re comfortable to ask questions.”

PHP has engaged extensively in the lead-up to the clinic’s opening. This has included a successful information evening and QnA in April, and regular radio slots where Lee would answer listeners’ questions and provide information that builds on health literacy.

“People have been really responsive, there’s a quiet excitement in the community,” explains Lee.

A new booking system has been rolled out to ensure it is easy for people to book. Patients receive a text once they are eligible for their vaccine and can book via an online form, 0800 number (0800PHPLUS), or in person. While staff are proactively contacting enrolled patients.

Staff are also driving people to and from the clinic in the Pacific Health Plus van, ensuring the vaccination is accessible for everyone.

Plans are also being developed to have vaccination days focused on specific Pacific communities in the future.

“We’re bringing the vaccine directly to the community, to avoid barriers for those who are most vulnerable,” says John Fiso, Chairman of PHP.

“As the only Pacific owned and governed medical practice in the Wellington region, we’re focused on delivering a vaccine clinic that is responsive to Pacific needs. That is what our community needs and deserves.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pacific Health Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Populism’s Changing Of The Guard, Plus A Soul Music Playlist

The weekend’s Newshub/Reid Research poll results - Act up to 11.1%, National up 1% but still sitting at only 28.7%, Labour down to 43%, the Greens up to 8.5% - shows that the combined centre right vote is still languishing nearly 12 points behind the combined centre-left vote, 45 months after the last centre-right government was voted out... More>>



 
 


Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>


Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Welcomes Draft Report On The Retail Grocery Sector

The Commerce Commission’s draft report into the retail grocery sector is being welcomed by Government as a major milestone. “I asked the Commerce Commission to look at whether this sector is as competitive as it could be and today it has released its draft report for consultation,” Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, David Clark said... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 