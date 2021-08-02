Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porirua Seeks To Recycle Construction Waste

Monday, 2 August 2021, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Porirua may be able to help provide a facility in the lower North Island to recycle construction and demolition material, after receiving funding to develop a business case.

Last week Minister for the Environment David Parker announced $164,250 to Porirua City Council towards the project, through the national Waste Minimisation Fund.

About 50 per cent of waste to Spicer Landfill each year comes from construction and demolition material - like gib, plastics, steel and other material left over from building homes.

Each home built produces up to five tonnes of unwanted waste, Porirua’s Principal Advisor Resource Recovery Nigel Clarke said.

"We ultimately want to extend the life of our landfill, so it’s important we reduce the amount going in," he said.

"Construction waste is a big part of what’s being taken up there, so anything we can do to re-use this material would be fantastic for our city."

Porirua mayor Anita Baker said as Porirua keeps expanding, a facility like this is vital.

"We want to provide this service for our partners Kāinga Ora and the private developers so they can keep doing their job effectively."

If the business case shows that a construction and demolition facility is economically feasible, the next step is to begin planning the facility with partners, such as Kāinga Ora. Design and consultation with the public could take place later this year.

Last week’s announcements also had similar funding for a construction and demolition waste facility in Auckland, along with food waste projects in Christchurch, Dunedin, Queenstown, Nelson, Napier, Auckland and Northland.

Reducing construction and demolition waste will also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and is another step towards helping New Zealand become a low waste, low emissions economy, Minister Parker said.

"Much of this type of waste could be reduced, reused and recovered," he said.

"That’s a win-win for the climate and the environment."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Populism’s Changing Of The Guard, Plus A Soul Music Playlist

The weekend’s Newshub/Reid Research poll results - Act up to 11.1%, National up 1% but still sitting at only 28.7%, Labour down to 43%, the Greens up to 8.5% - shows that the combined centre right vote is still languishing nearly 12 points behind the combined centre-left vote, 45 months after the last centre-right government was voted out... More>>



 
 


Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>


Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Welcomes Draft Report On The Retail Grocery Sector

The Commerce Commission’s draft report into the retail grocery sector is being welcomed by Government as a major milestone. “I asked the Commerce Commission to look at whether this sector is as competitive as it could be and today it has released its draft report for consultation,” Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, David Clark said... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 