Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Regional Council Steps Up To Lead Coastal Strategy

Monday, 2 August 2021, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has agreed in principle to lead work on the next phase of the Clifton to Tangoio Coastal Hazard Strategy 2120.

This move follows a recent report which found that the Regional Council is the best placed local government entity to collect rates and lead the work of the Strategy, which looks at how Hawke’s Bay can respond to the risks of coastal hazards and the effects of climate change.

Chair of the Joint Committee and Regional Councillor Jerf van Beek says this move is precedent-setting.

“The Regional Council has shown that it’s time to act by making this decision, which is New Zealand-leading, and I’m proud to be part of this project,” says Councillor van Beek.

“To keep the Clifton to Tangoio Coastal Hazard Strategy 2120 moving forward we have needed to make a decision around the leadership, and that has been a long process. The Joint Committee, made up of mana whenua representation and elected members from the Regional, Napier City and Hastings District councils, recommended the Regional Council should lead the implementation of the Strategy based on a funding review.

“Receiving clear guidance from the funding review and getting support from the Regional Council to follow that guidance is fantastic.”

Chis Dolley, Regional Council Asset Management Group Manager, says this decision provides a clear path forward for the Strategy.

“Now this decision has been made, we’ve got a few things to work through with the other councils and Post Settlement Governance Entities to make the transition of leadership,” says Mr Dolley.

“We will be preparing a memorandum of transition that sets out the detail of how the councils will work together in practice and this will inform a transition plan.

“There’s a significant amount of work still to be done on the wider Strategy ahead of going to consultation including studying environmental impacts, public and private benefit, who pays and how it can most fairly be funded by ratepayers, as well as other finer details.”

Hastings District Council has formally endorsed the funding review recommendations. Napier City Council is making its final decision early August.

The Strategy is currently tracking towards a wider public consultation process, in the form of a proposed Long Term Plan amendment, in the first half of 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Populism’s Changing Of The Guard, Plus A Soul Music Playlist

The weekend’s Newshub/Reid Research poll results - Act up to 11.1%, National up 1% but still sitting at only 28.7%, Labour down to 43%, the Greens up to 8.5% - shows that the combined centre right vote is still languishing nearly 12 points behind the combined centre-left vote, 45 months after the last centre-right government was voted out... More>>



 
 


Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>


Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Welcomes Draft Report On The Retail Grocery Sector

The Commerce Commission’s draft report into the retail grocery sector is being welcomed by Government as a major milestone. “I asked the Commerce Commission to look at whether this sector is as competitive as it could be and today it has released its draft report for consultation,” Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, David Clark said... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 