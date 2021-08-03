Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road To Recovery - Mayoral Relief Fund Opens For Applications

Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough’s Mayoral Relief Fund to assist the region in its storm recovery effort is now open for applications.

The fund is for residents in the Marlborough District Council area who have suffered personal financial or emotional hardship as a result of the July storm event. The grant amount will be up to $1,000; however the committee considering the applications has some discretion depending on evidence of hardship.

People wishing to apply to the fund can do so via the Council website at https://bit.ly/MayoralReliefFund

Announcing the fund late last month, Mayor John Leggett thanked Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi for the Government’s donation of $100,000 to Marlborough’s recovery.

“We have also received donations from a number of local individuals and businesses, which shows real community spirit,” Mayor Leggett said.

“While our recovery work is going well, it will take some time before the affected areas of the Marlborough Sounds, Awatere Valley and Waihopai Valley are reconnected. These areas were heavily impacted by the storm event, with the roading network sustaining serious damage,” he said.

“Our teams will continue their work clearing slips, repairing roads and bridges and reconnecting these communities. That is our priority but it will take time and I thank those affected for their patience.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the fund can do so via online banking. Simply add the Marlborough District Council’s account number: 02-0600-0202861-00 and include ‘Mayoral Fund’ as a reference. Alternatively people can make a payment to the fund at the Council reception at 15 Seymour Street, Blenheim.

Roading update

As of last Friday, 20,000 cubic metres of soil and rock had been removed from slips in the Marlborough Sounds.

Parts of the Bailey bridge for the upper Waihopai Valley crossing at Māori Ford have also started to arrive on site, transported from Christchurch.

There are no other changes to roads’ status today.

For the most up-to-date information about road closures and the state of your local road, please visit the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map which is regularly updated at https://bit.ly/CDEM-Map

The Council’s website also has a dedicated Recovery page. Go to: http://bit.ly/StormRecovery2021

