Serious Crash, Minginui Road, Minginui - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 8:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle
crash on Minginui Road, Minginui.
Police were notified
of the crash at 7:00pm.
Two people are reported to be
seriously injured.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
notified.
