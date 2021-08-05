Man Charged With Murder Following Death Of Richard Wallace

Aug 4, 2021

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch:

A 52-year-old man will appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow charged

with the murder of Richard Wallace.

Mr Wallace, 70, was found dead in his Strathmore Park home on 22 July.

The man charged with murder was arrested in Wellington today.

A 37-year-old man will also appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow

charged with attempted burglary and burglary in relation to offences

allegedly committed at Mr Wallace’s home on 5 and 6 July.

He has also been charged with a further two counts of burglary and wounding

with reckless disregard in relation to three unrelated incidents.

Police believe Mr Wallace was killed in his home on the evening of Monday 19

July, and investigators remain keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or

spoken to him in the days leading up to his death, as well as anyone who has

any information which can assist.

Police would like to thank the public for the information provided so far.

This has helped lead to the arrests today and provided great reassurance to

Mr Wallace’s family and friends.

Anyone with information can contact the investigation team via 105 quoting

file number 210722/6922.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111

