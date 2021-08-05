Man Charged With Murder Following Death Of Richard Wallace
Aug 4, 2021
Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch:
A 52-year-old man will appear in Wellington
District Court tomorrow charged
with the murder of Richard Wallace.
Mr Wallace, 70, was found dead in his Strathmore Park home on 22 July.
The man charged with murder was arrested in Wellington today.
A 37-year-old
man will also appear in Wellington District Court
tomorrow
charged with attempted burglary and burglary in relation to offences
allegedly committed at Mr Wallace’s home on 5 and 6 July.
He has also been
charged with a further two counts of burglary and
wounding
with reckless disregard in relation to three unrelated incidents.
Police believe Mr Wallace was
killed in his home on the evening of Monday 19
July, and investigators remain keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or
spoken to him in the days leading up to his death, as well as anyone who has
any information which can assist.
Police would like to thank the public for
the information provided so far.
This has helped lead to the arrests today and provided great reassurance to
Mr Wallace’s family and friends.
Anyone with
information can contact the investigation team via 105
quoting
file number 210722/6922.
Information can
also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111