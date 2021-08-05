4.6 Quake Felt Across Lower North Island
Thursday, 5 August 2021, 9:09 am
Press Release: GeoNet
A night time shake has been felt across the lower North
Island and top of the South Island thanks to a M4.6
earthquake occurring off the coast of Paraparaumu.
The
earthquake caused light shaking and we have received over
5500 felt reports. See:
https://geonet.org.nz/earthquake/2021p582866
