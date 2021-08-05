CHUNUK BAIR Commemorations In Stratford

The annual ceremony to honour the anniversary of the battle of Chunuk Bair will be held at the Malone Memorial Gates, Portia Street, Stratford on Sunday 8 August 2021 from 9.00am until 9.30am.

Members of the public are invited to attend the wreath laying at the Malone Memorial Gates and then enjoy tea, coffee and scones at the Centennial restrooms afterwards.

The Malone Gates are the largest war memorial to an individual soldier in New Zealand. They were erected in 1923 to recognise the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel W C Malone of Stratford who died at the battle of Chunuk Bair at Gallipoli.

