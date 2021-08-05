Road Detours As Crane Removed From CBD

A large crane will be removed from a Willis Street construction site meaning some detours will be in place to cars and public transport over the weekend.

The removal will close vehicle access to parts of Willis St, Customhouse Quay and Lambton Quay, but a Traffic Management Plan is in place and drivers are asked to follow directions.

Pedestrian access is still available, except for near Stewart Dawson corner, and cyclists are asked to dismount if going through the area or use the detours in place.

Metlink has been notified and buses will be detoured, with information online and on the real time update boards.

VMS boards have been installed and letter drops have gone to all businesses/residents in this area.

Emergency services have been notified as well.

The removal starts Friday 6 August with road closed from 8pm and will finish on Monday 9 August at 5am, weather permitting.

Locations to be affected are the following:

Willis Street from Manners Street to Hunter Street

Lambton Quay from Willis to Brandon Street

Willeston Street from Victoria Street to Willis Street

Alternate bus routes

Argosy Property

© Scoop Media

