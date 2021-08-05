Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Volunteers Receive Civic And Community Awards For Contributions Throughout Pandemic

Thursday, 5 August 2021, 10:29 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Fifteen Kāpiti volunteer groups and individuals were honoured last night for their part in keeping our communities connected and strong throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the annual Kāpiti Coast Civic Awards were once again paired with the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards to honour the outstanding people who make our neighbourhoods and communities the special places they are.

Mayor Gurunathan said that last night’s awards event was particularly poignant as Council and the wider community have been waiting to celebrate these volunteer groups and individuals.

“The Awards were paused last year due to the pandemic, so it was great to at last recognise those who, through their service and commitment, have had such a positive impact on our communities at such an integral time.

“COVID-19 has brought social and economic challenges to many in our district. I have no doubt that without the mahi of these groups and individuals the impacts would be far greater,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

“Kindness is what these recipients have in common. Whether they’re creating communities around home cooked soup, rugby league or the arts, or making Kāpiti a greater place to live by stepping up to fill a gap or lend a helping hand – it all comes from a place of kindness. I’m so grateful to have these wonderful people making a difference in our district.”

Wellington Airport’s Manager Brand and Sponsorship, Jo Maxwell said “It’s great to join with Wellington Community Trust and Kāpiti Coast District Council to recognise all the wonderful ways community groups in Kāpiti have been supporting their communities and risen to the challenges of the past 18 months. We look forward to the Kāpiti winners joining us for the regional Community Award finals later in the year”.

The Civic Awards are Council’s highest honour for individual residents and groups who’ve made a lasting impact in the community. Based on public nominations, Council gives awards based on exemplary service or leadership for their community.

Helen Keivom, Joseph Wiata, Peter Blacker, and Cobblers Lunch Group received this year’s Civic Awards, while Rupene Waaka was honoured with the Mayoral Award.

The Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards recognise the contributions made by community groups in six categories: arts and culture, education and child/youth development, health and wellbeing, heritage and environment, sport and leisure, and the rising star category for emerging groups. Winners and those highly commended in these awards were:

Arts and culture
Highly commended: Coast Access Radio
Winner: Pickle Pot Be-In

Education and child/youth development

Highly commended: SeniorNet Kapiti
Winner: Te Ara Korowai

Health and wellbeing

Highly commended: Ōtaki Foodbank and Ōtaki St John Shuttle
Winner: L’Arche Kapiti

Heritage and environment

Winner: Zero Waste Ōtaki

Sport and leisure

Highly commended: Community Sports Bank (Wellington City Mission)
Winner: Kapiti Bears Rugby League Club

Rising star

Highly commended: Pickle Pot Be-In
Winner: Zero Waste Ōtaki

Supreme award: Te Ara Korowai

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Punching Above Our Weight, And Should We Care?

According to Pierre De Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, the Olympic ideal was not about “winning, but fighting well. Life is not conquering, but fighting well.” True to that ideal, young people from all over the world do still congregate together once every four years to compete peacefully against each other... More>>



 
 


Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>

Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>


Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:




Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 