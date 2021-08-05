Hamilton Police Arrest Prolific Alleged Burglar



Police have today arrested a man in relation to over 40 burglaries in the

Hamilton area.

The 31-year-old man is expected to appear in Hamilton District Court today

charged with 10 counts of burglary for alleged offending dating back to

mid-July.

Police allege the man was involved in the burglary of a jewellery store on

August 2 and took nearly $30,000 worth of gold, silver, jewellery and even

dentures containing gold teeth.

The man was located this morning during a search warrant at a Hamilton

address.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley says the arrest is a win for staff in

Hamilton.

“We’ve been working on these cases for several weeks so to be able to

file charges today is a good result.

“We’ve also recovered quite a bit of stolen property and will hopefully

return that to its owners soon.”

Detective Inspector Pitkethley says today’s arrest demonstrates Police’s

commitment to holding those responsible for property crime to account.

“We need your help. Please be vigilant with the security of your home,

business and vehicles, and if you see anything suspicious, contact 111

immediately.”

Police advise commercial premises to install CCTV cameras and bollards in

front of main entrances, if possible.

