Hamilton Police Arrest Prolific Alleged Burglar
Police have today arrested a man in relation to over 40 burglaries in the
Hamilton area.
The
31-year-old man is expected to appear in Hamilton District
Court today
charged with 10 counts of burglary for alleged offending dating back to
mid-July.
Police allege the man was
involved in the burglary of a jewellery store
on
August 2 and took nearly $30,000 worth of gold, silver, jewellery and even
dentures containing gold teeth.
The man was located this morning during a
search warrant at a
Hamilton
address.
Detective Inspector Graham
Pitkethley says the arrest is a win for staff
in
Hamilton.
“We’ve been working on these
cases for several weeks so to be able to
file charges today is a good result.
“We’ve also
recovered quite a bit of stolen property and will
hopefully
return that to its owners soon.”
Detective Inspector Pitkethley says today’s
arrest demonstrates Police’s
commitment to holding those responsible for property crime to account.
“We need your help. Please be vigilant with
the security of your home,
business and vehicles, and if you see anything suspicious, contact 111
immediately.”
Police advise commercial
premises to install CCTV cameras and bollards
in
front of main entrances, if possible.