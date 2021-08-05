Tauranga Ratepayers’ Alliance Supports The Efforts Of The Urban Task Force



The Tauranga Ratepayers Alliance supports calls by the Urban Task Force for urgent answers as to the whereabouts of the more than $110 million dollars of Government funds provided to the Tauranga City Council for improved water treatment.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Dawn Kiddie says “the Council’s justifications are just as questionable as the reasons given for reaching into the pockets of existing and prospective homeowners to cover investment that should already be captured by government contributions, and Tauranga’s historically high rates and fees.”

“We are particularly conscious that the implications of the new long term plan and the true costs of the Council’s insupportably high expenditure plans will begin to hit home for residents and ratepayers as the latest rates notices land in mailboxes this week.”

