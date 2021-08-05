Crash - Abbotts Way, Remuera - Auckland City

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash involving a car and a

pedestrian on Abbotts Way in Remuera.

The crash was reported shortly after 4pm.

One person has been transported to hospital with critical injuries.

Cordons are in place on Abbotts Way and motorists are advised to avoid the

area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

