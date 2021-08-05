Crash - Abbotts Way, Remuera - Auckland City
Thursday, 5 August 2021, 4:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash
involving a car and a
pedestrian on Abbotts Way in
Remuera.
The crash was reported shortly after
4pm.
One person has been transported to hospital with
critical injuries.
Cordons are in place on Abbotts Way
and motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
The
Serious Crash Unit has been
notified.
