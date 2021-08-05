Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Residents Want Council To Be Closer To Community - Report

Thursday, 5 August 2021, 7:25 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast residents want their diverse communities represented on council, and more direct access to councillors who do what’s best for the district as a whole, according to research released today by Kāpiti Coast District Council ahead of public consultation on council representation.

The Council is carrying out a review of how its ratepayers and residents should be represented at the 2022 local body elections. Under the Local Electoral Act, all councils have to do this at least every six years. Councillors are due to put an initial proposal out for public consultation on 1 September.

Kāpiti District Mayor K Gurunathan says the purpose of the review is to look at whether the current arrangements such as numbers of councillors and the set-up of wards, community boards, and ward or district-wide councillors continue to provide fair and effective representation and meet the community’s needs and expectations.

“When we began preparing for this review in November last year, we wanted to give councillors a solid understanding of how our communities want to be represented on council.

“Our representation arrangements haven’t changed much in 20 years but Kāpiti, our communities and their needs and expectations have changed hugely. So has Council and the way we work.

“We started with a blank page and have taken a research-driven approach to understanding what our community wants of us – and there is a strong case for change,” Mayor Gurunathan says.

“This review is happening in the context of significant change in our sector. We’re being asked to be agile, to remove barriers, to better reflect Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and to know and understand our communities better. We need to be innovative and courageous. We have an opportunity and a responsibility to act in the best interests of our district.”

Mr Gurunathan said the research highlighted many of the issues people raised with him and the other councillors about representation.

“Many believe it’s currently hard for councillors to hear from the diverse range of people in the district. Barriers that prevent people from putting their views forward include lack of time, energy, communication ability, transportation, self-confidence, and confidence in council to really listen and care. Many note that because barriers block engagement for some, council constantly only hears a subsection of voices and perspectives.”

Councillors have been considering the research findings and options for improving council representation in the district. They have been talking to community boards and others to help formulate an initial proposal which will be considered at the council meeting on 26 August. This will go out for public consultation from 1 September – 4 October.

Council will advertise the consultation through its usual channels. The community insights research report and more information about the representation review is available online at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/representation-review.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Punching Above Our Weight, And Should We Care?

According to Pierre De Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, the Olympic ideal was not about “winning, but fighting well. Life is not conquering, but fighting well.” True to that ideal, young people from all over the world do still congregate together once every four years to compete peacefully against each other... More>>



 
 


Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>

Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>


Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:




Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 