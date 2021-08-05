Police Seek Witnesses To Rotorua Firearms Incident

Police are seeking witnesses to a firearms incident on Te Ngae Road, Ngapuna,Rotorua this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to a report of a man located with a gunshotwound at around 3:25pm. He was transported to hospital with non lifethreatening injuries.

One person is assisting Police with our enquiries to determine thecircumstances of the incident.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who wastravelling in the area at the time and has any dash cam footage.

Anyone who has any information that could assist Police with our enquiries isasked to contact 105 and quote file number 210805/5237.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.

