A Step Closer For Community Sport And Recreation Facilities

Friday, 6 August 2021, 9:20 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

A 10-year partnership with central government to bring Tairāwhiti sport and recreation facilities up to the same standard as the rest of New Zealand has been endorsed by councillors.

The draft business case includes a new indoor stadium and upgrades to outdoor sports and recreation facilities to improve the wellbeing of Tairāwhiti.

It was guided by the region’s Community Facilities Strategy and has been approved by councillors.

The draft business case was endorsed in December 2020 by the Partnership Working Group – Trust Tairāwhiti, Sport Gisborne Tairāwhiti and Gisborne District Council.

Since then, it has been presented to Sport New Zealand, the Rau Tipu Rau Ora governance group, and the sport and recreation sector.

Council director of liveable communities Michèle Frey said feedback received was included in the business case to make it a stronger and more widely supported funding proposal.

“Addressing the shortfall in sport and recreation facilities in Tairāwhiti is key to getting our people active and improving health and wellbeing,” says Ms Frey.

“These facilities are expensive, and our region doesn’t have the resources available to fund them alone. With support received from all our partners, we’re able to ensure the proposal truly reflects the aspirations of Tairāwhiti.”

The Community Facilities Strategy continues to be implemented through two workstreams, the development of a business case for government investment, and the progression of ‘early win’ projects.

The early win projects are urgent priorities which can be achieved with regional funding and resources. Progress is being made on these projects which include storage facilities for waka ama, resurfacing the Victoria Domain netball courts and the skate park redevelopment.

