People More Likely To Report Incidents Of Assault To Police

Friday, 6 August 2021, 1:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Recent data shows that people are increasingly likely to report instances of 
assault in New Zealand.

The reporting of interpersonal crimes like assault, robbery, harassment, and 
threatening behaviour has increased to 30% from 25% two years ago, according 
to the Ministry of Justice annual Crime and Victim Survey.

However, according to the same survey the total amount of crime being 
committed has stayed the same.

The reporting of an additional 5% of all interpersonal crime translates to a 
20% increase in the crime reported and visible to Police. This translates 
to a significant rise in the total crimes of this nature our staff respond 
to.

Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien says the rise shows people feel more 
confident in reporting incidents where they have been victimised.

“We continue to encourage people to report crime to police so we have the 
best opportunity to prevent further harm.”

According to the New Zealand Crime and Victim Survey the most common reasons 
for not reporting interpersonal violence, sexual assault, and physical 
offence incidents were shame, embarrassment, further humiliation, and 
potential fear of reprisals that would make matters worse.

“We have the best opportunity to support the victim and their family in 
addressing the harm they have suffered, if it’s reported to us as early as 
possible,” Assistant Commissioner O’Brien says.

“Some people don’t see any point in reporting crimes they don’t think 
will be solved, we need people to feel confident that police will take their 
complaints seriously and provide the range of support services that are 
required.”

Most-recent data form the NZCVS indicates that only 25% of all crime goes 
reported to Police.

Motor vehicle crime had the highest likelihood of being reported at 89%, 
while cybercrime and sexual assault were the least-likely at 8% and 6% 
respectively.

Reporting crimes has also been made easier through new channels such as 105. 
The multi-agency work through Integrated Safety Response and Whāngaia Ngā 
Pā Harakeke programmes has also enabled Police’s partner agencies to 
report family harm violence that would not be recorded by traditional 
reporting channels.
Police data showing reported crimes:

Calendar Year

Oct - Dec 2017

2018

2019

2020

Jan - May 2021

Serious Assault Resulting in Injury

3007

13380

18600

21393

9183

Serious Assault Not Resulting in Injury

3473

12119

17019

21353

10149

Common Assault

6881

24151

19049

19084

8720

Total

13361

49650

54668

61830

28052

Fiscal Year

Oct 2017 – Jun2018

YE June 2019

YE June 2020

Jul 2020 – May 2021

Serious Assault Resulting in Injury

8969

15850

20587

20157

Serious Assault Not Resulting in Injury

9843

13254

19692

21324

Common Assault

19005

21688

18292

18900

Total

37817

50792

58571

60381

CVS data showing total crime:

Incidents: Total number of offences

NZCVS cycle

Cycle 1

Cycle 2

Cycle 3

Total

709000

661000

673000

Assaults and Robberies

234000

218000

233000

Sexual Assault

167000

180000

158000

Harrassment and Threatening Behaviour

282000

228000

255000
 

