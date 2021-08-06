Hamilton Police Arrest Youth In Relation To Two Robberies

Waikato Police have arrested a youth in relation to two robberies of Hamilton businesses in which an imitation firearm was used.

At 3.50am on Thursday a male entered a Z Energy in Fairfield, Hamilton and presented a firearm, making threats to a staff member.

The employee has activated the store’s fog cannon before retreating to a safe room. The offender then fled, leaving empty handed.

Four hours later at a Superette in Chartwell, Hamilton, the same youth has presented a firearm at the cashier, demanding cash and cigarettes.

This cashier has also activated the store’s fog cannon. She was assaulted and sustained minor injuries.

Shortly after this incident Police located and arrested a person of interest.

A 16-year-old male appeared in the Hamilton Youth Court on Thursday afternoon charged with two counts of assault with intent to commit robbery.

An imitation firearm was recovered at the Bankwood scene and both victims have been referred to Victim Support.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the offending.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley praised the actions of Police staff and the cashiers at both stores.

“It’s an excellent result to apprehend the person so quickly and stop them from potentially committing more robberies,” he says.

“It was also quick thinking from both cashiers to activate the store’s fog cannons, preventing any loss of property or further injury.”

