Waikato Police Arrest Six More People In Relation To Aggravated Robberies

Waikato Police have today arrested six more people in relation to the recent

aggravated robberies and burglaries across the Waikato District.

Two were arrested during three search warrants executed in Hamilton this

morning.

The others were arrested in the Collins Rd area of Hamilton as a result of

ongoing enquiries.

A substantial amount of stolen property was recovered including clothing,

power tools, jewellery and methamphetamine.

Two males and a female arrested in relation to this offending are young

people between 13-17 years old.

Those arrested are facing a series of charges including aggravated robbery

and burglary.

The arrests are part of Waikato Police’s ongoing investigations and are a

result of our staff’s determination to locate and arrest the people

committing these crimes.

A total of 27 offenders have been arrested and charged in relation to

offending stretching back several months.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate other people of interest.

