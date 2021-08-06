Waikato Police Arrest Six More People In Relation To Aggravated Robberies
Waikato Police have today arrested six more people in
relation to the recent
aggravated robberies and burglaries across the Waikato District.
Two were
arrested during three search warrants executed in Hamilton
this
morning.
The others were arrested in the
Collins Rd area of Hamilton as a result of
ongoing enquiries.
A substantial amount of stolen property was
recovered including clothing,
power tools, jewellery and methamphetamine.
Two males and a female arrested in
relation to this offending are young
people between 13-17 years old.
Those arrested are facing a series of
charges including aggravated robbery
and burglary.
The arrests are part of Waikato Police’s
ongoing investigations and are a
result of our staff’s determination to locate and arrest the people
committing these crimes.
A total of 27 offenders have been
arrested and charged in relation to
offending stretching back several months.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate other people of interest.