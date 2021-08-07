Fatal Crash, SH1, Te Hana
Saturday, 7 August 2021, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash on SH1 between
Coronation Street and Whakapirau Road at Te Hana this
morning.
Emergency services attended following a
report that a car had collided with a pole at
5:10am.
Sadly the sole occupant of the car died at the
scene.
The Serious Crash Unit is attending, and the
circumstances of the crash are under
investigation.
SH1 is currently closed between School
Road and Whakapirau Road with a detour in
place.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more