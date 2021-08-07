Fatal Crash, SH1, Te Hana

One person has died following a crash on SH1 between Coronation Street and Whakapirau Road at Te Hana this morning.

Emergency services attended following a report that a car had collided with a pole at 5:10am.

Sadly the sole occupant of the car died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending, and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

SH1 is currently closed between School Road and Whakapirau Road with a detour in place.

© Scoop Media

