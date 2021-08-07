Serious Crash, Tokanui-Gorge Road Highway, Fortrose - Southern
Saturday, 7 August 2021, 1:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a serious crash on
Tokanui-Gorge Road Highway between Fleming Road and Chisholm
Road.
The two-vehicle crash was reported to Police at
12:05pm.
Five people are reported to have sustained
serious injuries and a rescue helicopter has been
dispatched.
The road is closed with diversions at
Fleming Road and Mataura Island–Fortrose
Road.
