Serious Crash, Washdyke, Timaru - Canterbury
Sunday, 8 August 2021, 5:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
07 August
Emergency services are in attendance at a
serious crash in Washdyke, Timaru.
It involved two
vehicles and happened just before 7:30pm at the
intersectionof Seadown Road and Meadows Road.
There are
serious injuries involved and the Serious Crash Unit has
beenadvised.
The road is closed and motorists are asked to
avoid the area.
More information will be released when
available.
