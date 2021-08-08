Serious Crash, Washdyke, Timaru - Canterbury

07 August

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash in Washdyke, Timaru.

It involved two vehicles and happened just before 7:30pm at the intersectionof Seadown Road and Meadows Road.

There are serious injuries involved and the Serious Crash Unit has beenadvised.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

More information will be released when available.

© Scoop Media

