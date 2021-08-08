Update: Serious crash, Washdyke, Timaru
07 August
Inspector Dave Gaskin, Aoraki Area Commander:
Police can now confirm that a number of people
have lost their lives in a
crash near Washdyke this evening.
Emergency services were called to the
single-vehicle crash at the
intersection of Seadown Road and Meadows Road just before 7:30pm.
Sadly, a number of people died at the scene.
Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Early indications are that speed was a factor in the crash.
The road will be closed
for a significant period of time while a
scene
examination is undertaken.
The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.
There is not likely to be a further
update this
evening.