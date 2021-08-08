Update: Serious crash, Washdyke, Timaru

07 August

Inspector Dave Gaskin, Aoraki Area Commander:

Police can now confirm that a number of people have lost their lives in a

crash near Washdyke this evening.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash at the

intersection of Seadown Road and Meadows Road just before 7:30pm.

Sadly, a number of people died at the scene.

Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Early indications are that speed was a factor in the crash.

The road will be closed for a significant period of time while a scene

examination is undertaken.

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.

There is not likely to be a further update this evening.



