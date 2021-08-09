Stoppages South Of Kaikōura This Week, SH1, For Rockfall Remediation

Recent rockfalls at a site south of Kaikōura will require a lane drop this week for crews to remove rock and resume the safety remediation work underway there.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says there was rockfall at the site Sunday evening, which was safely contained by the project’s temporary rock face mesh and barriers.

“The rockfall area needs to have a temporary repair to make the site safe for our construction team again and next week they can get back to completing the permanent rockfall remediation at this site,” says Jessica McFarlane, Network Manager for North Canterbury, Waka Kotahi.

“It is unsafe for vehicles to pass underneath the site while we complete this work to release remaining loose rocks, so we need to run Stop/Go traffic management this week using a single lane.”

People driving south of Kaikōura should expect up to 30-minute delays this week, 9-13 August, 9 am to 5 pm, south of Kaikōura while the site is made safe again for the construction team.

Waka Kotahi thanks all drivers and residents for their patience while this work gets back on track.

