Name Release Following Dunedin Fatal Crash

Monday, 9 August 2021, 4:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a fatal crash
on Ravensbourne Road, Dunedin, on 4 August.

He was Cory Miles, 30, of Dunedin.

Police extend our sympathies to his family and friends.

