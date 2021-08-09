Go Eco Receives Boost For Regional Work

Te Tiriti training.

Waikato Environment Centre T/A Go Eco are the latest community organisation to receive multi-year funding from Len Reynolds Trust. Chair Melissa Gibson was excited about further developing the relationship citing their shared commitment to climate action through strong advocacy, systems change and being tangata tiriti.

As the largest environment hub in the Waikato, Go Eco provides advocacy, education and organising across kai, transport and biodiversity projects. The security of funding allows them to plan ahead and increase their regional environmental capability and capacity for smaller groups. These groups focus on localised initiatives from gully restoration to predator control. With experience in both governance and the work of community environmental groups Manager Jo Wrigley is clear about what is needed most in the sector, “There are hundreds of small groups working hard to restore the Waikato environment and often the thing they need most is someone to do the administration, education and training or help with resourcing employment and we aim to be that useful someone”

Len Reynolds Trust has a sustainable and thriving future at heart focusing on investment in children, young people and the environment. Their current partners include Seed Waikato, Poutama Rites of Passage Trust and Mārama Hinātore who are all seeking to leave things better than they were before.

As a funder, Len Reynolds pride themselves on doing things differently, focussing on ongoing relationships rather than spending time on applications and reports. “If you know the organisation; you know the people and you support the kaupapa, that should be enough”. It allows community organisations like Go Eco to focus on their valuable role as advocates for our environment.

© Scoop Media

