Arrest Made In Relation To Harmful Synthetic Cannabis In Taranaki
Taranaki Police have arrested one person in relation to
batches of especially
dangerous synthetic cannabinoids being sold in the region.
A 29-year-old man has
appeared in the New Plymouth District Court today
after
Police arrested him on Friday following a search warrant at an address.
In July two people were killed
and a third hospitalised linked to the
synthetic cannabinoid, 4F-MDMB-BICA.
Police are making enquiries
into both deaths on behalf of the Coroner and the
Coroner will release their findings in due course.
Synthetic
cannabinoids can have harmful and unpredictable effects,
these may
include:
• Fast or irregular heartbeat
• Sedation, drowsiness
• Slowed reaction times
• Difficulty breathing
• Nausea, or vomiting
• Seizures
• Tremors
• Temporary paralysis
Police urge
members of the community to call 111 immediately if they
see
anyone who appears to be experiencing an adverse reaction to synthetic drugs.
4F-MDMB-BICA is a Class C
drug. Anyone with information in relation to
the
manufacture and supply of synthetic cannabinoids is asked to contact Taranaki
Police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. We also
encourage anyone affected by harmful drug use, and friends and whanau of
those using synthetic drugs, to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug
Helpline on 0800 787 797 or free text 868.