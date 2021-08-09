Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrest Made In Relation To Harmful Synthetic Cannabis In Taranaki

Monday, 9 August 2021, 6:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Taranaki Police have arrested one person in relation to batches of especially
dangerous synthetic cannabinoids being sold in the region.

A 29-year-old man has appeared in the New Plymouth District Court today after
Police arrested him on Friday following a search warrant at an address.

In July two people were killed and a third hospitalised linked to the
synthetic cannabinoid, 4F-MDMB-BICA.

Police are making enquiries into both deaths on behalf of the Coroner and the
Coroner will release their findings in due course.

Synthetic cannabinoids can have harmful and unpredictable effects, these may
include:

• Fast or irregular heartbeat

• Sedation, drowsiness

• Slowed reaction times

• Difficulty breathing

• Nausea, or vomiting

• Seizures

• Tremors

• Temporary paralysis

Police urge members of the community to call 111 immediately if they see
anyone who appears to be experiencing an adverse reaction to synthetic drugs.

4F-MDMB-BICA is a Class C drug. Anyone with information in relation to the
manufacture and supply of synthetic cannabinoids is asked to contact Taranaki
Police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. We also
encourage anyone affected by harmful drug use, and friends and whanau of
those using synthetic drugs, to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug
Helpline on 0800 787 797 or free text 868.

