Arrest Made In Relation To Harmful Synthetic Cannabis In Taranaki

Taranaki Police have arrested one person in relation to batches of especially

dangerous synthetic cannabinoids being sold in the region.

A 29-year-old man has appeared in the New Plymouth District Court today after

Police arrested him on Friday following a search warrant at an address.

In July two people were killed and a third hospitalised linked to the

synthetic cannabinoid, 4F-MDMB-BICA.

Police are making enquiries into both deaths on behalf of the Coroner and the

Coroner will release their findings in due course.

Synthetic cannabinoids can have harmful and unpredictable effects, these may

include:

• Fast or irregular heartbeat

• Sedation, drowsiness

• Slowed reaction times

• Difficulty breathing

• Nausea, or vomiting

• Seizures

• Tremors

• Temporary paralysis

Police urge members of the community to call 111 immediately if they see

anyone who appears to be experiencing an adverse reaction to synthetic drugs.

4F-MDMB-BICA is a Class C drug. Anyone with information in relation to the

manufacture and supply of synthetic cannabinoids is asked to contact Taranaki

Police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. We also

encourage anyone affected by harmful drug use, and friends and whanau of

those using synthetic drugs, to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug

Helpline on 0800 787 797 or free text 868.

© Scoop Media

