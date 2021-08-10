Centre For Social Impact Appointment

Karinia Lee (Te Akitai Waiohua, Te Rarawa)

Foundation North has appointed Karinia Lee (Te Akitai Waiohua, Te Rarawa) as Head of the Centre for Social Impact.

The Centre was established by the Foundation in 2014 to help support optimum social impact. It helps grantmakers and funders invest for impact and enables their community partners to turn that investment into inspiring and sustainable social change.

Karinia is an experienced chief executive and board member in the not-for-profit sector. Her most recent role was chief executive of New Zealand Asian Leaders where she managed the successful launch of SUPERdiverse WOMEN and subsequent membership growth of both organisations. Karinia is President and Board Member of YWCA Aotearoa New Zealand, and a mentor with Business Mentors NZ.

© Scoop Media

