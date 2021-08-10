WWF: Our Planet Will Not Be Able To Sustain Life As We Know, If We Don’t Act Now On Climate Change

"The science has never been clearer: we have irreversibly altered our planet and are already experiencing the impacts of climate change with temperatures 1.1C degrees higher than pre-industrial levels. If we don't stop and reverse this trend now, our planet will not be able to sustain life as we currently know it.

The good news, we haven't yet reached the point of no return. Yet. It's still possible to limit temperature rises to 1.5C but not unless we act boldly and swiftly to make this happen. If we want a healthy, sustainable future for our tamariki and mokopuna, every single New Zealander, business, organisation, local and national government must commit to ambitious climate action to reduce emissions and prioritise the protection and regeneration of our unique and ancient biodiversity. We all have a role to play. Our future depends on what we do today. Together, we can do this,” says WWF-New Zealand CEO Livia Esterhazy.

