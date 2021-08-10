Man Dies Following Workplace Incident In Windsor
Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 5:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Aug 9, 2021
A 54-year-old man died following a workplace
incident at a property in
Windsor this
morning.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident
just after 10am.
The man died at the scene.
Police are
making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of
the
coroner.
WorkSafe has been notified.
