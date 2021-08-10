Man Dies Following Workplace Incident In Windsor



National Party Board: Goodfellow Re-elected As President, National Welcomes New Board Members

The National Party is pleased to announce our members have elected Jannita Pilisi, David Ryan, Stefan Sunde and Sylvia Wood to the Board of the National Party, joining Peter Goodfellow, Rachel Bird, Matt Doocey and Hon Judith Collins in the Party’s leadership... More>>

National: Government Needs To Clear Up Energy Uncertainty

News that Refining New Zealand shareholders have voted to shift Marsden Point to an import only terminal adds further uncertainty to New Zealand’s energy future, National’s Energy and Resources spokesperson Barbara Kuriger says... More>>

Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>



