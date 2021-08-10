Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Investigate Hit And Run In Auckland

Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 7:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are investigating a hit and run incident in Auckland where a
motorcyclist was hit to the ground and knocked unconscious.

The incident happened on 8 July 2021 at around 10:18pm on Great South Road at the intersection with Greenlane East.

The victim was on his motorbike waiting to turn right when a person driving a Maserati has hit them and immediately left the scene.

The Maserati is believed to be a Levante model and dark coloured.
Constable David Smith says the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and it could’ve been much worse.

“Along with being knocked unconscious, the victim also sustained leg injuries and we are lucky that we are not dealing with more serious injuries or worse, a fatality.

“The offending vehicle was tracked on CCTV driving in the Penrose area prior to the crash. We also believe during the crash it has sustained damage to its right side and possibly its front. It is also missing part of its right wing mirror cover,” says Constable Smith.

“Police are asking our community if they know who this driver is or who the vehicle belongs to, to please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“This driver has hit someone, injured them and then driven off with no regard for their safety so it is imperative that we identify and locate them so they can be held accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with Information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210717/8201

