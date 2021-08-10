Police Acknowledge Findings Of IPCA Into Use Of Force Following A Pursuit
Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) findings
released today regarding the use of force following a pursuit in Auckland.
In
the early hours of 11 December 2018, officers responded to a
ram-raid
burglary at a Te Atatū business.
Two vehicles were located after fleeing the
scene, with the occupants of one
vehicle taken into custody shortly afterward.
The second vehicle was
monitored by Police and eventually failed to
stop,
before being observed by Eagle driving extremely recklessly throughout the
pursuit.
This included often being driven
at excessive speed, driving on the wrong
side of the road, and narrowly avoiding colliding head on with a member of
the public.
Spikes were successfully deployed during the incident. Police took the
vehicle’s occupants into custody at the Mt Wellington off-ramp after the
vehicle was blocked in.
The IPCA found the initiation and continuation of
the pursuit to be
justified, in line with the fleeing driver policy that was in place back in
2018.
Police accept the IPCA’s finding
that officers’ use of force in
extracting the remaining occupant through a window was unjustified. It also
found the use of nudge bars was outside of policy.
Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā
District Commander, says the
driver’s actions in continuing to flee Police after the burglary posed a
serious risk to the public.
“Staff responding to this incident had good intentions about stopping a
vehicle that was continuing to engage in high risk behaviour,” says
Superintendent Hassan.
“However, we accept the IPCA’s findings in relation to the use of force
at the conclusion of the pursuit.
“Police is an organisation that is always committed to learning. In this
instance there were several lessons learned for the staff involved in this
matter.”