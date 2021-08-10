Council Keen To Get Youth To Say 'YIP'

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council is on the hunt for keen 16–25-year-olds to participate in decision-making and action.

Applications opened yesterday to recruit a dozen environmental warriors to become a part of its new Youth Involvement Project (YIP).

In 2019 councillors requested the review of existing youth engagement and following discussions with rangatahi themselves, the concept of YIP was formulated.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Chairman Doug Leeder says earlier this year over 500 youth were consulted at a series of events to find out how they wanted to connect with council.

Chairman Leeder says it’s a case of “you asked, we listened”.

“YIP provides an opportunity for young people to share their views and help shape how Toi Moana engages with rangatahi moving forwards,” he says.

“Through a series of workshops, the 12 young people will help to develop a youth engagement plan, creating the blueprint to achieve meaningful youth participation in council policy-making and implementation,” he says.

The YIP team will also be tasked with assisting in the delivery of a Hackathon problem solving event focused on a Climate Change related topic and help identify meaningful work experience opportunities for young people within Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Members of the Youth Involvement Project group will receive an honorarium for their services in delivering this important mahi.

Applications close on 30th August and can be made at https://www.participate.boprc.govt.nz/youth-involvement-project

