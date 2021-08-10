Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington Is Investing In Navigation Resources To Boost Accessibility In Public Facilities

Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 11:28 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington is working with Blind Low Vision NZ to install tech in the office’s public facilities to enable members of our community more independent and safe access.

Six BlindSquare beacons have been installed in Greater Wellington’s Cuba Street office reception area, right through to the council chamber and emergency exits.

BlindSquare is a Bluetooth and GPS enabled app developed for the blind, deafblind and low vision community that provides detailed points of interest and intersections for safe, reliable travel on the street and within buildings.

Greater Wellington’s Metlink technology and data lead, Andrew Myers says, "Our goal is to make Greater Wellington’s facilities more accessible for our diverse communities, more equipped for emergencies and general health, safety and wellbeing.”

“Providing different ways for people to access information is really important, especially since we have individuals within our communities who have varying needs,” says Andrew Myers.

On a continuous basis, Blind Low Vision NZ and the blind community provide Greater Wellington insights and help with user testing on accessibility, tech and services.

“The beacons are very much a starting point for Greater Wellington. Technology like this will be explored down the line to identify how we can integrate it into other facets, services and resources,” says Andrew Myers.

“Similar technology could be used to notify bus drivers that someone with an accessibility requirement is waiting at a stop.”

Blind Low Vision NZ national technology advisor, Thomas Bryan says, “The beacons do little on their own, but in combination with data, and specific messages delivered via apps such as BlindSquare - it can provide information on a specific location, transport information and wayfinding.

“Often such information is only available via print such as signage, so providing access to such information and the environment is essential in getting safely around the city and accessing public transport.

“Beacons act like signposts; they provide key places of information for the blind traveller or those who have trouble reading printed words. It’s really about providing individuals with the means and ability to know one’s environment.

“The beacons provide people with information that makes it easier to be independent and safer,” says Thomas Bryan.

Greater Wellington councillor Ros Connelly says the new Council premises on Cuba Street, right beside the bucket fountain, is a gorgeous space and it's wonderful that it is now more accessible for our blind and low vision community.

"Greater Wellington wants to remove barriers to enable everyone to access our services. These BlindSquare beacons are a small step in this accessibility journey, I look forward to learning where we can utilise this technology next," says Cr Connelly.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Punching Above Our Weight, And Should We Care?

According to Pierre De Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, the Olympic ideal was not about “winning, but fighting well. Life is not conquering, but fighting well.” True to that ideal, young people from all over the world do still congregate together once every four years to compete peacefully against each other... More>>



 
 



Government: Will Be Equal To Latest Climate Science

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Power Purposefully Turned Off To Reduce Load On Network

Electricity demand reached an all-time high tonight, causing blackouts to some parts of the country, Transpower says. Thousands of people in the central North Island have been left with no power after lines company Unison responded to Transpower's plea to lessen the burden on the network.... More>>

ALSO:

National Party Board: Goodfellow Re-elected As President, National Welcomes New Board Members
The National Party is pleased to announce our members have elected Jannita Pilisi, David Ryan, Stefan Sunde and Sylvia Wood to the Board of the National Party, joining Peter Goodfellow, Rachel Bird, Matt Doocey and Hon Judith Collins in the Party’s leadership... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 