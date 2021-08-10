Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council Reaches Agreement On Events Centre And Sebel Hotel

Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 5:55 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council has today released a revised agreement which confirms the continued operation of the Lower Hutt Events Centre, and importantly, the completion of the hotel in Lower Hutt’s CBD.

In 2015 Hutt City Council entered into a commercial arrangement with USAR Ltd, which bundled the operation of the new Events Centre with the construction of a 60-room hotel at the southern end of High Street. For Council, this involved purchasing the original land for the hotel, and underwriting the operation of the Events Centre for the first two years of operating (this expired at 30 June 2020).

USAR Ltd has for some time been seeking to revise the original contract with Council, particularly in the face of COVID-19 and the impact that has had on the events and accommodation sector.

The revised agreement requires USAR to continue to operate the Events Centre fully resourced and professionally managed to at least 30 July 2027 and complete the Sebel Hotel by 31 December 2021 at its own cost and operate it, in conjunction with the Events Centre through to at least 30 June 2027.

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller says the revised agreement is positive news for Lower Hutt.

"Since it has been operating, the Events Centre has secured new events for Lower Hutt, many of which have re-confirmed future bookings in the centre, such as national expos, dance competitions, gala dinners, conferences, performances, and weddings," says Jo Miller.

"The Events Centre has also achieved a 5 Star Qualmark rating which certifies that the venue is amongst the best in New Zealand."

"Together they will make an important economic contribution to Lower Hutt by employing many people and increasing the number of shoppers and foot-traffic, as well as providing quality accommodation for people, businesses and other visitors to the city."

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry has welcomed the conclusion of these negotiations.

"USAR have received a significant public subsidy, and Council’s expectation was that in return they follow through on their original commitment of building and operating a hotel in conjunction with the event centre," Campbell Barry says.

"The revised agreement provides no further public subsidy to USAR, which was a bottom line for the current Council and for the ratepayers we represent." Campbell Barry says.

Mayor Barry supports the transparent approach Council is taking after reaching this revised agreement.

"Previously, most aspects of the commercial arrangement with USAR Ltd were withheld on grounds of confidentiality. This was not acceptable given the large amount of ratepayer money involved. That’s why with the revised agreement, we have published all the information following negotiations."

"While my views on decisions in the past on this matter are well documented, I think I can speak for everyone when I say we are looking forward to seeing the hotel finally completed," Campbell Barry says.

Information on the revised agreement can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Punching Above Our Weight, And Should We Care?

According to Pierre De Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, the Olympic ideal was not about “winning, but fighting well. Life is not conquering, but fighting well.” True to that ideal, young people from all over the world do still congregate together once every four years to compete peacefully against each other... More>>



 
 



Government: Will Be Equal To Latest Climate Science

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Power Purposefully Turned Off To Reduce Load On Network

Electricity demand reached an all-time high tonight, causing blackouts to some parts of the country, Transpower says. Thousands of people in the central North Island have been left with no power after lines company Unison responded to Transpower's plea to lessen the burden on the network.... More>>

ALSO:

National Party Board: Goodfellow Re-elected As President, National Welcomes New Board Members
The National Party is pleased to announce our members have elected Jannita Pilisi, David Ryan, Stefan Sunde and Sylvia Wood to the Board of the National Party, joining Peter Goodfellow, Rachel Bird, Matt Doocey and Hon Judith Collins in the Party’s leadership... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 