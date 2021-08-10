Waikato River Authority Releases Five Year Report

The Waikato River Authority has delivered a Five Year Report to the Crown and Waikato River Iwi on its effectiveness and progress to restore and protect the Waikato and Waipā rivers.

The 80 page document is being released today.

As well as assessing the effectiveness of the Authority, the Report also contains a summarised analysis by NIWA of trends for selected indicators of Waikato River health. The NIWA report shows that despite the many actions that have been taken to improve the health of the Waikato River, ‘deteriorating’ and ‘as likely improving as deteriorating’ trends dominate the analysis.

