Media Statement From The Electricity Authority

The Electricity Authority is disappointed some consumers were left without electricity last night and as the industry regulator, we are concerned about the system response.

Transpower as the electricity system operator is responsible for managing supply emergencies and providing information on security of supply.

Transpower issued notices and requested action by participants to balance supply and demand.

This resulted in power cuts for many consumers without warning. The Authority does not consider this acceptable and we will be reviewing the event.

James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority

© Scoop Media

