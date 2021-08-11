Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council Publishes Organisational Carbon Reduction Plan

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 9:16 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council has published the first interim carbon reduction plan for the organisation - Mahere Hukihuki Whakaiti Waro me te Manawaroa ā-Āhuarangi mō Te Kaunihera o Te Awa Kairangi Interim Carbon Reduction and Climate Resilience Plan 2021-2031.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says that in light of the latest IPCC advice which states we’re heading towards a climate catastrophe, all countries, regions, cities, and councils must act now.

"If we don’t begin to act with more urgency, we risk increasing the effects climate change has on our infrastructure, property, public health, biodiversity, economy, and our day to day lives."

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller says the plan represents a significant milestone. "Our plan puts the environment at the front of everything we do and every decision we make.

"If we want to make our city more resilient and a place where everyone thrives, we need to take key steps and actions to reduce our carbon footprint as a council - this plan is an important first step towards this. I’d like to acknowledge Mana Whenua and the Lower Hutt Community Climate Change Response Lead group for their guidance on this plan that sets out 21 actions to help us reduce our emissions.

Campbell Barry says council can lead the way in addressing climate change in Lower Hutt.

"Council has declared a climate emergency, adopted a zero-carbon policy, and prioritised caring for and protecting our environment as one of six key priorities outlined in our 10-year plan. However, we know that we must do more to protect ourselves from future impacts.

"Council’s Interim Carbon Reduction and Climate Resilience Plan won’t solve the climate crisis on its own, but it does show our commitment to continue working alongside our communities in order to address the environmental challenges we all face," says Campbell Barry.

Investments to reduce carbon were costed and supported through our Long Term Plan 2021-2031. Actions in the plan include:

-phasing out natural gas at council facilities and replacing it with low carbon technologies

-upgrading Lower Hutt city’s 14,200 streetlights to LED

-introducing EVs for the new rubbish and recycling service

-having 50 percent electric council vehicles in 2025 and 100 percent by 2030

-investigate the feasibility of removing methane via a controlled flare burn-off at the closed landfill in Wainuiomata.

For a copy of the report visit: hutt.city/carbonreductionplan

A city-wide roadmap for reducing emissions and responding to climate change will be developed with the Lower Hutt Community Climate Change Response Lead Group.

© Scoop Media

