Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Findings Of Water Quality Model Review ‘Devastating’

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Parliamentary Commissioner For The Environment

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton has expressed relief that two and half years after he requested a review of Overseer, its results have finally become public.

Overseer was originally developed as a tool to help farmers to use fertiliser and other inputs more efficiently. As the model also estimates the nutrient loss from farms, over time it came to be used by regional councils to help inform regulations around water quality.

In his 2018 report Overseer and regulatory oversight, the Commissioner found it hard to tell whether the nutrient loss estimates the model produced were accurate. He noted that the model had never been subjected to rigorous peer review and evaluation.

In response to the Commissioner’s recommendation, the Government appointed an independent science advisory panel to undertake a whole-model review. The results were released by the Government today.

In the review, the Panel said it “does not have confidence that Overseer’s modelled outputs tell us whether changes in farm management reduce or increase the losses of nutrients, or what the magnitude or error of these losses might be”.

The Commissioner said that the findings of the science advisory panel are “devastating”.

“I acknowledge that this places the Government in a very difficult position.”

“While the four options outlined by the Government for further consideration are encouraging, I remain concerned about the continued use of Overseer.

“An amended version may have a limited application in specific parts of the country, but it can no longer be a central pillar of freshwater quality management.”

The Commissioner has noted that the Government has said nothing about the future ownership and governance of the model. This needs to be reviewed.

The Government has however, committed to develop best practice guidance for models used in environmental regulation, as recommended by the Commissioner.

“Rural communities and environmentalists are entitled know exactly what this model can and cannot do. If farmers are to trust the model, they also need a transparent understanding of how local and central government will use data from the model to enforce regulations”.

 

Read the Commissioner’s Q and A about what he thinks of the review findings and government response.

Read the Commissioner’s 2018 report Overseer and regulatory oversight here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How New Zealand Is Punching Below Its Weight In Afghanistan

First Vietnam, now Afghanistan. For the second time in living memory, the West has been defeated by the guerrilla forces of a small Third World country, while leaving its local allies in mortal danger for their sins of collaboration. Since the pull-out of NATO/American forces began in earnest, the Kabul government has been collapsing like a house of cards... More>>

 


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Will Be Equal To Latest Climate Science

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Power Purposefully Turned Off To Reduce Load On Network

Electricity demand reached an all-time high tonight, causing blackouts to some parts of the country, Transpower says. Thousands of people in the central North Island have been left with no power after lines company Unison responded to Transpower's plea to lessen the burden on the network.... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 