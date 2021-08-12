Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Time To Listen To The Community On Cobham Drive

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 6:15 am
Wellington Chamber Of Commerce

Progress Wellington has today released a commissioned, independent poll of 750 Miramar, Strathmore and Seatoun residents showing Eastern suburbs residents overwhelmingly support an overpass, not a pedestrian crossing, on Cobham Drive.

When asked to directly compare the overbridge and crossing options, only 17% prefer a crossing, even when the extra cost of an overbridge is taken into account. 83% of residents believe the proposed crossing will make congestion worse.

Simon Arcus of Wellington Chamber of Commerce said, "Let’s Get Wellington Moving needs to listen to what Wellingtonians are saying. It’s clear from this poll that it is not just an issue that impacts businesses, it also has impacts for thousands of concerned local residents.

"An earlier petition reached almost 8,000 signatures in favour of an overbridge. Since publishing our advert last week, we’ve had feedback from hundreds who agree. And this poll confirms what we already know - residents are concerned about the crossing proposal and want an overbridge instead.

"Progress Wellington is calling on LGWM to develop solutions for all transport users and to speed the city up, not slow it down. The Cobham crossing is an example of short term thinking when there is a much better solution on the table with widespread support.

"Politicians themselves also seem to have preferred an overbridge, with both the Greater Wellington Chair and Wellington Mayor expressing personal support for this previously. LGWM now has the opportunity to respond to the community’s concerns and remind us that it is part of the community it serves." Nick Leggett, Chief Executive of the Road Transport Forum, said "Instead of slanted consultation that gives LGWM the answer that they want, this poll result lays the facts bare. The affected residents are very concerned at this proposal to slow down traffic. LGWM must listen and put in a plan that addresses the concerns of residents, as well as the driving industries passenger transport, tradies, and heavy trucks - all who are equally concerned at the thought that there is going to be more congestion on SH1. No one can afford it, it must be avoided."

Jenna Raeburn, acting Chief Executive at Wellington Airport said, "Residents overwhelmingly support an overpass over a crossing. This is for obvious reasons - the crossing with traffic lights and a speed bump, combined with a lower speed limit, will add to traffic woes on an already congested road. Residents also know the proposed crossing will make congestion worse. Wellington Airport is concerned about this because the traffic situation in the Eastern suburbs is delivering poor outcomes for our customers, employees and surrounding community. We want to see solutions that fix the problem rather than making it worse, including excellent public transport and the Basin Reserve and Mt Victoria improvements that were promised.

Mary Anderson of Enterprise Miramar Peninsula Inc said "The Cobham Drive crossing proposal is of concern to both our members and the community of Miramar. Traffic congestion is a major safety issue for the people who live, work and visit the Eastern Suburbs no matter their mode of transport be it walking, cycling, driving, or by bus. We ask that LGWM listen to the people who use Cobham Drive daily.

Gary Holmes from Kilbirnie Business Network said "The Cobham Drive proposal is concerning to the Business Improvement Districts representing more than 200 businesses in Kilbirnie, Lyall Bay, Rongotai and Miramar, and major employers in the area including Wellington Airport and Weta Workshops. However, this is not just a business issue. We are concerned on behalf of all people living and working in the eastern suburbs and want to see the fantastic public transport and roading improvements that were promised.

"A clear majority of residents are strongly opposed to the crossing, with only 12% strongly supportive. Residents have been told in meetings with LGWM that their consultation is ‘not a vote’ and they will not consider alternative options. It’s time to start listening to the overwhelming majority of residents and take their views into account."

The results of the commissioned independent poll of residents shows:

View on crossing proposal

- Strongly oppose 52%

- Somewhat oppose 10%

- Neither support nor oppose 12%

- Somewhat support 12%

- Strongly support 12%

- Unsure/refuse 2%

Support for crossing vs overbridge

- Crossing 17%

- Overpass 65%

- Unsure/refuse 18%

Views on congestion impact of crossing

- Worse 83%

- No change 12%

- Unsure 5%

