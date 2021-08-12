Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Honours Past And Present Residents For Their Outstanding Contributions

Thursday, 12 August 2021
Hutt City Council

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry has last night conferred two Mayoral Citations and three Mayoral Certificates of Appreciation awards on to four local past and present residents.

- Dame Catherine Healy received a Mayoral Citation for Community Services.

- Hon Luamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban received a Mayoral Citation for Community Services.

- Dave Appleyard MNZM received a Mayoral Certificate of Appreciation for Community Services.

- Nicole Thornton received a Mayoral Certificate of Appreciation for Community Services.

Campbell Barry says the Mayoral Citation is the highest honour that residents of Te Awa Kairangi ki tai Lower Hutt can receive, and the Mayoral Certificates of Appreciation recognise outstanding contributions to the local community.

"As Mayor, I’m proud to celebrate the people in our city whose contributions have made a real difference locally, nationally and internationally. Those who were honoured tonight have made an outstanding contribution in their respective fields, and they all deserve to be acknowledged by our city."

"Dame Catherine’s service to the rights of sex workers don’t just extend from our city or across New Zealand, her work has taken her overseas to the prestigious Oxford union debate and elsewhere to fight for the rights and satefy of sex workers."

"Dame Winnie has committed herself to serving her communities through her work in government and education, and is rightfully commemorated by her hometown for her passionate advocacy especially for Pacific peoples."

"Nicole’s work initiating the I Can’t Wait campaign in our city and her wider work advocating for those suffering from Crohn’s and colitis is inspiring, particularly for someone her age"

"Dave Appleyard has spent nearly two decades committing himself to education and the Naenae community, and I know there are so many people in our city who appreciate his leadership at Rata Street School."

Notes to editors:

The following is the full description of why each recipient received their respective awards:

Dame Catherine Healy:

Awarded a Mayoral Citation for Community Services in recognition for services to the rights of sex workers in Te Awakairangi Lower Hutt and across Aotearoa New Zealand as National Coordinator of the New Zealand Prostitutes Collective.

The Honourable Luamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban:

Awarded a Mayoral Citation for Community Services in recognition for services to central government, education and the Pacific community in Te Awakairangi Lower Hutt and across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Dave Appleyard MNZM

Awarded a Mayoral Certificate of Appreciation for Community Services in recognition for services to education at Rata Street School for 25 years, including 18 years as Principal.

Nicole Thornton:

Awarded a Mayoral Certificate of Appreciation for Community Services in recognition for services to community health in Te Awakairangi Lower Hutt by initiating the I Can’t Wait campaign and advocating for those with Crohn's and colitis across Aotearoa New Zealand.

