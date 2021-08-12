Manuherekia River Needs A Bold Commitment

Otago Fish & Game is pleased to see the Otago Regional Council is thinking more wholistically about the ecosystem at today’s public workshop on the Manuherekia River.

"However, the ORC could have been braver in its flow recommendations and the time frame it takes to get there," Otago Fish & Game chief executive Ian Hadland said.

Fish & Game is calling for a 3000l/s minimum flow at Alexandra, as the information on hand suggests this flow best provides for Te Mana o te Wai.

Ecologists consulting to the ORC have identified that flows below 2300l/s show signs of ecological stress.

"This is a bottom line for the river."

Iwi shone through today in painting a vision for the river and the ORC should follow their lead, Mr Hadland said.

"A bold commitment by the ORC would create a positive, permanent legacy for the sitting members of the regional council."

The results of the consultation highlight that people from across Otago care about the river, and it’s great that so many turned up to Dunedin to demonstrate that to the ORC, he said. The ORC is on the right track by considering what support is required to help people transition.

