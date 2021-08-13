Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Accessible Suspension Bridge Swings Into Action At Kaitoke Regional Park

Friday, 13 August 2021, 9:05 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

The highly anticipated suspension bridge at Kaitoke Regional Park is now open, meaning more visitors can connect with nature at one of our region’s most beloved parks.

“Having the new bridge means I, like many others with access needs, can finally visit the rain forest on the other side of the Hutt River, something that hasn’t been possible until now,” says Genevieve McLachlan, who helped Greater Wellington ensure the bridge’s design was up to accessibility standards.


Genevieve McLachlan crosses the new Kaitoke swing bridge for the first time

Genevieve is a contractor for Be. Lab, an organisation which aims to make New Zealand the most accessible nation in the world. To do this, they work with organisations and citizens to enable greater accessibility for all, while redefining the way accessibility is thought about and discussed.

The new bridge makes it easier for the one in four New Zealanders with access needs or disabilities to experience the magnificent natural setting at Kaitoke. The bridge connects a stunning walk that goes through rainforest containing centuries-old rata, rimu, beech and the Hutt River gorge.

“It’s a fantastic outcome for our whole community,” says Greater Wellington Councillor and Upper Hutt local Ros Connelley, “People were a bit gutted when the bridge closed for construction earlier this year because it cut off access to a really well loved track. But everyone was a good sport about it, they understood the old bridge just wasn’t fit for purpose – it wasn’t wide enough to accommodate wheelchairs, prams, or the popularity of the track.”

On busy days, people would have to queue up to cross the bridge.

“The fact the view from the bridge makes for an ideal selfie location didn’t help with getting people across efficiently! Now, people will be able to cross in both directions at one time,” says Cr Connelley.

Genevieve reckons that the bridge is one of the first of its kind in New Zealand.

“When I did the initial research for the design plan review, I couldn’t find any similar bridges in New Zealand,” she says.

Built by Abseil Access, the bridge is a triumph of both engineering and the human spirit. Its unique location required the three-person team to camp overnight in the park for 45 days while construction was completed. When torrential rains fell in June, the team not only worked through the rain, they camped out in it.

The work involved a 15-foot crane truck, a chopper, and four days spent in the river as the team dismantled the old bridge piece by piece.

Once the bridge was officially opened, Genevieve was invited by Greater Wellington to be one of the first people to cross it. She describes it as an amazing experience – if a bit scary.

“Initially I wouldn’t look around but with encouragement, I quickly gained more confidence and looked at the amazing view. I just wanted to stay there. Being able to get into the rain forest on the other side was also amazing. I had no idea of its rich history. I’m looking forward to spending more time there in summer.

“I’d encourage anyone with access needs, whether you’re a parent with a pram, or use mobility equipment, to explore this amazing park and cross the bridge to the rain forest on the other side,” adds Genevieve.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How New Zealand Is Punching Below Its Weight In Afghanistan

First Vietnam, now Afghanistan. For the second time in living memory, the West has been defeated by the guerrilla forces of a small Third World country, while leaving its local allies in mortal danger for their sins of collaboration. Since the pull-out of NATO/American forces began in earnest, the Kabul government has been collapsing like a house of cards... More>>

 


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Will Be Equal To Latest Climate Science

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 