Appeal For Information In Relation To Napier Crash
Friday, 13 August 2021, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating the collision involving a cyclist
and a train in Napier yesterday are seeking help from the
public.
As part of our ongoing inquiries, Police would
like anyone who saw the collision or the immediate aftermath
to get in touch with Police.
If you can help, please
get in touch via 105 and quote file number
210812/8907.
