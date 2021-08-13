Correction – Arrest Made In Relation To Harmful Synthetic Cannabis InTaranaki

An earlier version of this press release on August 6 stated that the person charged was a 29-year old man and appeared in the New Plymouth District Court. This information was incorrect.

On August 6 Taranaki Police arrested one person in relation to dangerous synthetic cannabinoids being sold in the region.

The person arrested was a 57-year-old man and he appeared in the Hawera District Court on Monday, August 9.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in the Hawera District Court on August 24 charged with five counts of supply of a class C controlled substance and endangering life through an unlawful act.

