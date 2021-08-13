Correction – Arrest Made In Relation To Harmful Synthetic Cannabis InTaranaki
Friday, 13 August 2021, 3:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An earlier version of this press release on August 6
stated that the person charged was a 29-year old man and
appeared in the New Plymouth District Court. This
information was incorrect.
On August 6 Taranaki Police
arrested one person in relation to dangerous synthetic
cannabinoids being sold in the region.
The person
arrested was a 57-year-old man and he appeared in the Hawera
District Court on Monday, August 9.
He has been
remanded in custody to appear in the Hawera District Court
on August 24 charged with five counts of supply of a class C
controlled substance and endangering life through an
unlawful
act.
