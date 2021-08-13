Q+A With Jack Tame - Sunday 15 August
Friday, 13 August 2021, 4:56 pm
Press Release: TVNZ
This Sunday on Q+A
The four-step plan to re-open
fortress New Zealand is out; do we have our priorities right
and can we still keep Covid-19 under control if it gets back
into the community?
Associate Health Minister Dr
Ayesha Verrall and National Party Spokesperson for Covid-19
Response Chris Bishop explain their approaches.
Dr Sue
Crengle – a GP and public health physician - gives us her
take on the pandemic response and its changing
focus.
Sydney’s Delta Disaster is examined by 1News
Australia Correspondent Andrew Macfarlane.
And our
panel is Auckland Councillor Efeso Collins and NZME Head of
Business Fran O’Sullivan.
Q+A With Jack Tame
- 9am, Sunday, TVNZ 1
Funded by NZ On
Air.
