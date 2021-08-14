Christchurch Police Launch Homicide Investigation Following Death In Fendalton
Detective Inspector Michael Ford:
At about 10.30pm
last night Police responded to a report of a serious
assault
at a residential property in Medbury Terrace, Fendalton.
Upon arrival, three people were found with serious injuries.
A 16-year-old young man later died.
Two other people are in hospital in a stable condition.
A homicide investigation, including a scene
examination, is underway to
determine what occurred and who is responsible.
We are aware there were a large
number of people on Medbury Terrace during
the course of the evening.
We are appealing to anyone who was in the
area at the time, and can assist
with our inquiries, to come forward and speak to us.
Anyone with information
is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105 and
quote event number P047534409.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.