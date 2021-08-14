Christchurch Police Launch Homicide Investigation Following Death In Fendalton

Detective Inspector Michael Ford:

At about 10.30pm last night Police responded to a report of a serious assault

at a residential property in Medbury Terrace, Fendalton.

Upon arrival, three people were found with serious injuries.

A 16-year-old young man later died.

Two other people are in hospital in a stable condition.

A homicide investigation, including a scene examination, is underway to

determine what occurred and who is responsible.

We are aware there were a large number of people on Medbury Terrace during

the course of the evening.

We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and can assist

with our inquiries, to come forward and speak to us.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105 and

quote event number P047534409.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

