Missing Person - Aloi MAGELE - Clendon Park - Counties Manukau
Saturday, 14 August 2021, 7:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Aloe MAGELE has gone missing from his home in Clendon
Park at about 9 p.m on
the 13th of August.
We have
concerns for Aloe as he is suffering a number of health
issues
including dementia and a stroke which affects his
ability to walk. Aloe is
Pacific Island aged 65 years,
when last seen he was wearing a blue and white
cheque
jacket, black trousers and white shoes.
It is believed
that Aloi has no phone or money on
him.
